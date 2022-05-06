Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
DeMone Seraphin's Return to Omaha-Directs OCP's "Stick Fly," Talks to KIOS-FM About Play & This City
The Omaha Community Playhouse has a new show opening tonight! Stick Fly is at the Howard Drew Theatre through June 5th. The director of the show, DeMone Seraphin, makes his return to Omaha after a more than 20 year hiatus.
DeMone spoke with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the show, his long involvement with it (he was part of the original mounting), and his return to Omaha and the OCP.
Information is available at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/stick-fly/.