KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

DeMone Seraphin's Return to Omaha-Directs OCP's "Stick Fly," Talks to KIOS-FM About Play & This City

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
The Omaha Community Playhouse has a new show opening tonight! Stick Fly is at the Howard Drew Theatre through June 5th. The director of the show, DeMone Seraphin, makes his return to Omaha after a more than 20 year hiatus.

DeMone spoke with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the show, his long involvement with it (he was part of the original mounting), and his return to Omaha and the OCP.

Information is available at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/stick-fly/.

