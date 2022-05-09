Pianist & Artist Maya Dunietz Talks About New Exhibit at Bemis Center in KIOS-FM Two-Part Interview

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs.

Maya Dunietz is a composer, performer, and sound artist. She investigates the interconnections between music, visual art, performance, technological research, and philosophy. Her new exhibition is called: “Maya Dunietz: Root of Two.” It is open now and will be available to the public until September 18th.

In this two-part interview with Mike Hogan, Maya explains what the exhibit means and how it not only impacts but also interacts with each person who comes to the Bemis Center to experience it. Sound, vision, and size of crowd per visit all have an impact on how this art will be consumed.

Part one of the interview is above, part two is below.

More information about the exhibit can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/exhibitions/maya-dunietz.

