Record Setting and Award Winning Artist Frankie Moreno Joined Omaha Symphony for “Viva Las Vegas!”

Frankie Moreno has quite an accomplished career. He is an Emmy nominee, 5-time winner of Las Vegas’ “Headliner of the Year” award, and made music history by being the only artist to have 6 albums reach a Top-Ten spot on the Billboard Charts in a 12-month span.

Before Frankie came to Omaha to perform with the Omaha Symphony, he chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program.

Information on the Omaha Symphony can be found at www.omahasymphony.org.