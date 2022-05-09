© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Record Setting and Award Winning Artist Frankie Moreno Joined Omaha Symphony for “Viva Las Vegas!”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 9, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Omaha Symphony-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Frankie Moreno has quite an accomplished career. He is an Emmy nominee, 5-time winner of Las Vegas’ “Headliner of the Year” award, and made music history by being the only artist to have 6 albums reach a Top-Ten spot on the Billboard Charts in a 12-month span.

Before Frankie came to Omaha to perform with the Omaha Symphony, he chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program.

Information on the Omaha Symphony can be found at www.omahasymphony.org.

