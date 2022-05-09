Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Record Setting and Award Winning Artist Frankie Moreno Joined Omaha Symphony for “Viva Las Vegas!”
Frankie Moreno has quite an accomplished career. He is an Emmy nominee, 5-time winner of Las Vegas’ “Headliner of the Year” award, and made music history by being the only artist to have 6 albums reach a Top-Ten spot on the Billboard Charts in a 12-month span.
Before Frankie came to Omaha to perform with the Omaha Symphony, he chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program.
Information on the Omaha Symphony can be found at www.omahasymphony.org.