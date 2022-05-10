© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Farmers Market Back to Old Locations, SNAP Users Get Double Food Dollars, Maggie Winton Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT
Omaha Farmers Market-1.PNG

The Omaha Farmers Market opened on Saturday, May 7th. It has not only returned, but returned to the pre-pandemic locations of the Old Market on Saturdays and Aksarben Village on Sundays!

Maggie Winton, Event Marketing Coordinator with Vic Gutman & Associates, hopped onto the “Live & Local” program to discuss the market, the return to normalcy, and the excitement behind this event that will continue, every weekend (rain or shine) until October 16th. She also discussed how folks using EBT cards can purchase SNAP tokens and double their food dollars.

More information can be found at https://omahafarmersmarket.com/

Omaha Farmers Market-2.PNG

