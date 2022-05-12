© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

ICAN Trains Leaders, Holds Annual Conference, & Has New Leader – Meet Aileen Warren on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT
The Institute for Career Advancement Needs, or ICAN, is holding their annual Women’s Leadership Conference on May 18th. The new director of ICAN, Aileen Warren, spent some time talking with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the hybrid conference (virtual and physical attendance), the organization, and how ICAN develops leaders for businesses across the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro areas.

More information can be found at https://icanleaders.org/

