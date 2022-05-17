© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Do Good Days Start NOW! Share Omaha’s Marjorie Maas Talks About the Many Ways to Get Involved

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
SHARE Omaha-1.PNG

Three days dedicated to supporting our community in every way have kicked off with information and opportunities at www.SHAREomaha.org!

Executive Director of SHARE Omaha, Marjorie Maas chatted with Mike Hogan about this three day event, the good it does, and why people should get involved.

Your chance to be a part of a community-wide event is at this website: www.SHAREOmaha.org.

