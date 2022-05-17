Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Do Good Days Start NOW! Share Omaha’s Marjorie Maas Talks About the Many Ways to Get Involved
Three days dedicated to supporting our community in every way have kicked off with information and opportunities at www.SHAREomaha.org!
Executive Director of SHARE Omaha, Marjorie Maas chatted with Mike Hogan about this three day event, the good it does, and why people should get involved.
Your chance to be a part of a community-wide event is at this website: www.SHAREOmaha.org.