Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Virtual School "Info For Parents" Meeting Tonight & May 24th, Dr. Wendy Loewenstein Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 19, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT
The Omaha Virtual School (OVS) began in the 2016-17 school year as the first K-8th grade virtual school in the State of Nebraska. OVS is a program within Omaha Public Schools that currently serves K-12th grade students.

Applications for the 22-23 School year are being accepted until May 31st. There are two information sessions, one tonight (05-19-22) and a virtual one on May 24th.

During her recent chat with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature on 91.5 KIOS-FM, Dr. Wendy Loewenstein explains how this tuition-free, blended program works, how to tell if this is a good program for your child, and what the next steps are to participate.

More information can be found at https://www.omahavirtualschool.org/

