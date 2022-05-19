Omaha Virtual School "Info For Parents" Meeting Tonight & May 24th, Dr. Wendy Loewenstein Explains

The Omaha Virtual School (OVS) began in the 2016-17 school year as the first K-8th grade virtual school in the State of Nebraska. OVS is a program within Omaha Public Schools that currently serves K-12th grade students.

Applications for the 22-23 School year are being accepted until May 31st. There are two information sessions, one tonight (05-19-22) and a virtual one on May 24th.

During her recent chat with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature on 91.5 KIOS-FM, Dr. Wendy Loewenstein explains how this tuition-free, blended program works, how to tell if this is a good program for your child, and what the next steps are to participate.

More information can be found at https://www.omahavirtualschool.org/