Bellevue Little Theatre Ends Season With A Laugh, Dale Hartshorn Talks About New Show on KIOS-FM

The Bellevue Little Theatre has opened their last show of the season, Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van. This farcical comedy is fun for everyone as it tells the story of a show from the point of view of the unsung heroes who call the show, man the spotlights, sew the costumes, count the tickets, and suffer through every flubbed line, forgotten prop, and missed cue.

Cast member and set builder Dale Hartshorn joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the fun of the show, how proud he is of the cast, and what we as audience members to this show within a show can expect during this funny production. This show runs through the weekend, closing on May 22nd.

More information can be found at http://bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com/