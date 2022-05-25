© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

11th Annual “Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Run/Walk to Remember” on June 10th, Tom Everson Invites You

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT
The mission of KEEP KIDS ALIVE DRIVE 25® is to make streets safer for all who walk, cycle, play, drive, and ride. The goal is to put an end to deaths and injuries caused by all manner of unsafe driving behaviors. That goal is achieved by educating and actively engaging citizens in a common commitment to create safer streets for the benefit of all, beginning with each individual neighborhood.

Tom Everson is the Executive Director and Founder of KEEP KIDS ALIVE DRIVE 25®. He spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program talking about why he created this organization, the changes in driving habits that have hampered progress, and their annual event “11th Annual Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 5K Live Forward! & Run/Walk to Remember” on Friday June 10th at Skutt High School.

For more information on this family-friendly, fun event one can go to the website https://www.keepkidsalivedrive25.org/ or the website https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=136277&fbclid=IwAR0PKTOKOAO4rLk_EQR9kLlKKVYFlu6lPShwZgbcYw5uSRmaIVUBcV2MraY

