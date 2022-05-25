© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more.

OCP’s New Artistic Director, Stephen Santa, Chats About This Job, This Cast, & Kinky Boots on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
Flashy, inspiring and downright fun, Kinky Boots is the heartwarming Broadway musical and winner of six Tony Awards® which will thrill Omaha audiences starting on May 27th and running through June 26th at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Director of the show and new artistic director of Omaha Community Playhouse spent some time on “Live & Local” with Mike Hogan to discuss a myriad of topics.

Information about the show can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/kinky-boots/.

