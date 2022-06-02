© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Children’s Square-140 Years Helping Families- CEO Viv Ewing Chats About Mission & New Omaha Facility

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT
Children's Square-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

For 140 years, Children’s Square U.S.A. has been caring for children (from birth to 21) and their families by meeting their individualized needs, instilling hope, and helping restore lives. They work to help recognize and treat the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of each child they serve. Their programs strive to help children and families learn the life skills essential to a successful life. They offer day care and pre-school programs as well as specialized treatment for children with behavioral, emotional, and psychiatric needs. They can help your child.

They have a main campus is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa and a new office in Omaha, Nebraska that offers counseling and foster care programs. Dr. Viv Ewing, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Square U.S.A. joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the program, the success stories, and the exciting opening of the Omaha facility.

More information and assistance can be found at https://childrenssquare.org/.

Children's Square-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/
Dr. Viv Ewing

