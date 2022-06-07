© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Summer Arts Festival is Back & Has New Home! Maggie Winton Explains to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
The 48th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF) will return with a live event and new location June 10th-12th. It’s return includes many treasured traditions, including it’s juried artist market, music, youth arts, and more! Their new home is at Aksarben Village!

Maggie Winton joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this event which has all of your favorites, including 120 artists from throughout the U.S.; multiple staging areas featuring dozens of talented local musicians; a huge, hands-on Children’s Fair and Young Artist Exhibition; and some of the best food in Omaha. Plus, don’t miss the return of the mural cubes, and new surprises like colorful chalk art and more!

More information can be found at https://www.summerarts.org/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
