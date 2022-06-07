Omaha Summer Arts Festival is Back & Has New Home! Maggie Winton Explains to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM

The 48th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF) will return with a live event and new location June 10th-12th. It’s return includes many treasured traditions, including it’s juried artist market, music, youth arts, and more! Their new home is at Aksarben Village!

Maggie Winton joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this event which has all of your favorites, including 120 artists from throughout the U.S.; multiple staging areas featuring dozens of talented local musicians; a huge, hands-on Children’s Fair and Young Artist Exhibition; and some of the best food in Omaha. Plus, don’t miss the return of the mural cubes, and new surprises like colorful chalk art and more!

More information can be found at https://www.summerarts.org/.