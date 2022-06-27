© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more.

Scams Are On The Rise, So Is The Vigilance of The BBB-Josh Planos Explains How They Work For You

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 27, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
In 2021, consumers reported huge losses of more than $445 million to phone and internet scams, up from $175.4 million reported in 2020. This is an enormous problem. And there is an organization working hard to help you avoid such scams. The Better Business Bureau and its investigative partners - the BBBs in San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago and St Louis have released an investigative study on government imposter scams.

Josh Planos, Vice President of Communications & Public Relations for the BBB Serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains & SW Iowa spoke with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the ways to detect a scam, the steps to prevent becoming a victim, and the importance of reporting a scam attempt whether you are a victim or not.

More information can be found at https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-in-nebraska-south-dakota-kansas-plains-and-sw-iowa.

