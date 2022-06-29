© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

FAME! At Gene Leahy Mall on July 3rd, Stage Director V. J. Orduna on The Show, Kids, & Coming Home

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
UNO Theatre-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

The UNO College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media and UNO Theatre in partnership with Omaha Public Schools introduced the Summer Musical Theatre Academy's FAME The Musical.   The production features a cast of 29 high school performers and a crew of 18 high school technicians representing 21 area schools and 8 school districts. The performances are:

July 1 at 7:30 P.M. in the UNO Weber Fine Arts Building Theatre

July 2 at 2:00 P.M. in the UNO Weber Fine Arts Building Theatre

July 3 at 8:00 P.M. on the new Gene Leahy Mall's Pavilion Stage in downtown Omaha

All performances are free and open to the public

V. J. Orduna is the Stage Director for the Summer Musical Theatre Academy's production of Fame. He is also an Omaha native who has returned to his city of origin to direct this production. He spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM to discuss the rewarding work with the youth of the state of Nebraska and talk about how great it is to return to his childhood home.

More information is available at https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/news/2022/06/fame-musical-theatre.php.

