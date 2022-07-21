© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Memorial Park Concert is Back, Dave Mason and Sheryl Crow To Rock Omaha, Heidi Walz Has Tips To Fun!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Memorial Park Concert-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

The Memorial Park “City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert” is back and better than ever! This 2022 concert will feature headliner Sheryl Crow, local favorite Da Crabby Blues Band and rocker Dave Mason. And then the real fireworks begin at 10:00 sharp with the biggest fireworks show the Midwest has seen in a while.

And there’s more…Heidi Walz, Project Manager for the Memorial Park Concert spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how this all works. From picking out a primo spot in the park to claim with your blanket, to the shuttles to and from Dundee, and the lowdown on where to get free parking, Heidi shares all sorts of tips, tricks, and fabulous information to make your Memorial Park Concert experience one you’ll never forget.

More information can be found at https://memorialparkconcert.com/.

Memorial Park Concert-4.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsMemorial Parkfireworks
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan