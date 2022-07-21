Memorial Park Concert is Back, Dave Mason and Sheryl Crow To Rock Omaha, Heidi Walz Has Tips To Fun!

The Memorial Park “City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert” is back and better than ever! This 2022 concert will feature headliner Sheryl Crow, local favorite Da Crabby Blues Band and rocker Dave Mason. And then the real fireworks begin at 10:00 sharp with the biggest fireworks show the Midwest has seen in a while.

And there’s more…Heidi Walz, Project Manager for the Memorial Park Concert spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how this all works. From picking out a primo spot in the park to claim with your blanket, to the shuttles to and from Dundee, and the lowdown on where to get free parking, Heidi shares all sorts of tips, tricks, and fabulous information to make your Memorial Park Concert experience one you’ll never forget.

More information can be found at https://memorialparkconcert.com/.