NBDC Helps Businesses of All Sizes & States of Development Succeed, Scott Asmus Explains on KIOS-FM

Nebraska Business Development Center runs a program called SourceLink Nebraska. It’s a platform that allows anyone to search for nonprofit, education, and government resources related to economic and community development. If you’re an entrepreneur or business owner searching for partners or organizations around the state that can help you start or grow your business, SourceLink Nebraska can help.

Scott Asmus is a Network Builder at SourceLink Nebraska. He spent a little time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the numerous resources that are available and how the Nebraska Business Development center can help a business at any stage of the maturation process…From the seed of a business idea, to growing a customer base through networking.

More information can be found at https://sourcelinknebraska.com/.