Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

NBDC Helps Businesses of All Sizes & States of Development Succeed, Scott Asmus Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Nebraska Business Development Center runs a program called SourceLink Nebraska. It’s a platform that allows anyone to search for nonprofit, education, and government resources related to economic and community development. If you’re an entrepreneur or business owner searching for partners or organizations around the state that can help you start or grow your business, SourceLink Nebraska can help.

Scott Asmus is a Network Builder at SourceLink Nebraska. He spent a little time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the numerous resources that are available and how the Nebraska Business Development center can help a business at any stage of the maturation process…From the seed of a business idea, to growing a customer base through networking.

More information can be found at https://sourcelinknebraska.com/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
