The Timeless Willy Wonka Brought To Life By Actor Jay Hanson, His Stories On KIOS-FM’s Live & Local

Known for their high-energy rock ‘n’ roll musicals, Rave On Productions chose to include Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka in The Omaha Series as their first family-based show. This musical has many songs that the entire family knows and enjoys.

Actor Jay Hanson plays Willy Wonka with a very talented cast of young actors. Jay spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss this classic show, who the best Willy Wonka was in film, and the relevance of the message this timeless show still delivers.

The show opens July 22nd and runs through the 31st at The Scottish Rite Stage. More information can be found at https://www.theomahaseries.com/willywonka.