91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

SHARE Omaha Teams With "Beyond Van Gogh" to Help Underserved Kids & Give Free Admissions

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
Have you heard about the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Mid-America Center? It has been held-over into September due to the overwhelming popularity.

And SHARE Omaha continues to make news as they fulfill their mission, which they state is, “Our mission is to help nonprofits fulfill theirs.”

If you combine these two you get a fantastic opportunity to experience the works of an amazing artist in a mind-blowing way while helping underserved kids get the supplies they need to start the school year strong…Oh, and you get a free admission to the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience just for being a great person!

Marjorie Maas, Executive Director SHARE Omaha, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this great way to help kids and see this exhibition while it is still here. She explained that from August 4th through the 7th, people can buy a single ticket to the exhibition online. Then bring a backpack full of school supplies as well as another person to the Mid-America Center and the other person gets into the experience at no charge. It’s a great way to give a child a chance to see this wonderful show.

Details and tickets are available at https://shareomaha.org/beyond-van-gogh-backpack-drive.

Help some kids, get free admission to this fabulous event, and feel good about living in the greater Omaha-Council Bluffs area!

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan