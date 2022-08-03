RESPECT Shows How to Stop Bullying and Avoid Other Bad Behavior, Patricia Newman Explains on KIOS-FM

For more than 20 years RESPECT’s actor-educators have worked with parents, teachers, counselors, and mental health professionals to create educational theatre programming and interactions to engage, motivate, and support students. They teach through theatre to share information and demonstrate the social-emotional skills that contribute to safe, healthy, happy and productive relationships with others in all areas of life.

Dr. Patricia Newman, Executive Director of RESPECT spoke with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the hundreds of thousands of kids who have seen and participated in these theatrical exercises. She also mentioned the annual fundraiser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

RESPECT will host their annual “Stand Up Against Bullying” Fundraiser as a virtual event. The event, enjoyed from the comfort of your own home or workplace, features a variety of scenes from RESPECT’s catalog of educational plays which support social and emotional learning skills that help students of all ages identify and prevent bullying, child abuse, dating violence, negative peer pressure and other forms of relationship abuse that can result in a negative impact on their mental health. With the virtual presentations, supporters have the option to select delicious take-home meals catered by Westside Catering & Chef Arturo Valenzuela.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.respect2all.org/fundraiser or contact info@respect2all.org or 402-965-1425.

