91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Pinnacle Bank Championship in Full Swing Next Week, Jessica Brabec Tells How You Can Be Involved

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT
Combining the thrill of seeing 25 Triple-A professional golfers win the right to receive their PGA Tour cards with raising money for local charities makes the Pinnacle Bank Championship a unique and exciting event. The tournament happens next week, from Monday August 8th through the 14th. And you can be a part of all the action at the Indian Creek golf course!

Tournament Director Jessica Brabec joined Mike Hogan for a chat on “Live & Local” explaining that the Pinnacle Bank Championship, which features a purse of $850,000, is the final regular season stop where the Korn Ferry Tour’s top 25 players receive their PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-2023 season. She also talked about the volunteering opportunities available from inside the clubhouse to right in the thick of the action on the course. Plus there are concerts after the golf and a host of other activities. And all week long, money is raised, continuing the legacy of supporting a variety of local charities.

For more information, one can go to https://thepinnaclebankchampionship.com/.

To secure a prime volunteer position, the options available are at https://thepinnaclebankchampionship.com/volunteer/information-and-committees/.

