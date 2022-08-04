© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

501c3’s, Students, & Community Minded Businesses Collaborate at The Weitz CEC, Sara Woods Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT
The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center (CEC) is a one-of-a-kind place, designed to combine great ideas and organizations with the boundless energy of the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) campus. Every day in a space that contains meeting rooms, hallways, and building partner offices, people build mutually beneficial collaborations and find creative ways to make a difference in our community.

Sara Woods is the Director of the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at University of Nebraska at Omaha and she took some time to explain to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” the overarching idea behind this space, how it is a great springboard for new endeavors, and why it is especially conducive to the work of nonprofit and community-minded businesses.

Applications for currently available space are due by September 1st. More information can be found at cec.unomaha.edu.

