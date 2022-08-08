© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more.

WCA Continues to Help Victims of Violence, Assault, and Trafficking & Keeps The Conversation Alive

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA) assists anyone in the Omaha area who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking. Their free, high-quality services address their clients’ immediate safety needs and help them to grow into independence over time.

CEO Jannette Taylor was a guest on the “Live & Local” show and spoke about the many programs to help victims of assault or trafficking, and help them rebuild their lives. She made a point to highlight that ALL victims, regardless of gender, are welcome to use the free resources and help.

Jannette also talked about the “Conversation with Tarana Burke,” who is best known for founding the international ‘me too.’ Movement. Jannette will lead a candid conversation with Tarana about the current state of affairs and the continuation of the ‘me too.’ Movement. That event takes place on Wednesday, August 10th at the Holland Center.

More information can be found at https://wcaomaha.org/a-conversation-with-tarana-burke/.

