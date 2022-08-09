© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

OCP Opens Season on August 19th With Music & Laughter, Director Brady Patsy Chats About New Show

Published August 9, 2022
The Omaha Community Playhouse is very excited to open its season on Friday, August 19 with The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. A Southern straight boy and out-of-work Elvis impersonator discovers a hidden talent—and a way to pay his mounting bills—after a drag queen convinces him to fill in on stage for one of her shows. Now if he could only find a way to tell his pregnant wife about his new hobby. A laugh-out-loud comedy filled with music, heart, and plenty of sass.

Brady Patsy, new Associate Artistic Director at the OCP (and director of this season opening show) spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” discussing this funny show. Brady talks about some of his favorite moments, the welcome he has received since moving to Omaha, and extends an invitation to all to come out to the Playhouse to enjoy the music and laughter!

The show opens on Friday, August 19, 2022, and will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through September 18, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. More information can be found at www.OmahaPlayhouse.com.

