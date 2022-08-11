Julie Kalkowski on Helping Single Moms Manage Money, Which Improves Their Health, Careers, & Lives

Studies have shown that Stress is the number 1 cause of health problems in America, and money is the number 1 cause of stress. Learning how to manage your monthly cash flow considerably reduces financial stress and gives single mothers a sense of control over their lives.

So in 2009, Julie Kalkowski founded the Financial Hope Collaborative in the Heider College of Business. Its Financial Success Program, a year-long coaching and money management program, has an 86% retention rate —one of the highest retention rates in the country for a financial education program.

As the Executive Director of this organization, Julie chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how the more people know about how to responsibly manage a budget, the greater improvement they show in various health outcomes such as blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, perceived quality of life, etc.

More information about this organization can be found at https://www.creighton.edu/business/community-connection/financial-hope-collaborative.