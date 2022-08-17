© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

During 3-Part Chat, CISA Regional Dir. Talks Security Concerns, How To Defend Cyber-Attacks, & More

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
CISA-01.JPG
-
/

Established in 2018, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) was created to work across public and private sectors, engaging with government, industry, academic, and international partners. An agency falling under the Department of Homeland Security, CISA works with partners to defend against today’s threats to reduce risk to the cyber and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every day. CISA also collaborates to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.

Phil Kirk is the Regional Director of CISA for Region 7. During this 3-part interview with Mike Hogan on the award winning program “Live & Local,” Phil talks about the numerous free resources available to businesses, agencies, and private citizens to help fight against cyber-attacks. He also addresses how all of us need to be vigilant against attacks to our infrastructure, communication, and other systems.

There is a wealth of information on their website, https://www.cisa.gov/.

CISA-02.JPG
MPH-JAH
/
NPPD/IP
Mary T. Pellegrino
/
Phil Kirk - CISA Regional Director for Region 7

