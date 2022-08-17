KIOS-FM's "Live & Local" Wins Two Nebraska Broadcasters Association Awards

The "Live & Local" show, which airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. on 91.5 FM garnered gold and silver awards at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association awards banquet last week. Host and producer Mike Hogan accepted the 2022 Gold Award for "Best Station Originated Community Service Project" and the 2022 Silver Award for "Best Promotional Announcement."

KIOS-FM Station Manager Ken Dudzik said, "It's always great to be rewarded for the hard work our staff puts in to serve the community every day. I'm proud of Mike and what he has accomplished with Live and Local, which is our opportunity to share some of the great things happening in the Omaha Metropolitan Area."

You can listen to "Live and Local" right here at KIOS.org or on the radio at 91.5 FM every weekday morning and afternoon. Archived episodes can be found at https://www.kios.org/live-local.