OPS Super Dr. Cheryl Logan Discusses Expectations, Obstacles, & Triumphs - The Full Length Interview

The 2022-2023 school year starts today. Dr. Cheryl Logan, Superintendent of Omaha Public Schools sat down in the 91.5 KIOS-FM studios at 33rd and Burt to chat with Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” about the hopes, expectations, obstacles, and goals for this school year.

The audio above is the full length conversation, with some rather candid answers from Dr. Logan about the realities of running a school district in today’s climate.