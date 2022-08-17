© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

OPS Super Dr. Cheryl Logan Discusses Expectations, Obstacles, & Triumphs - The Full Length Interview

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT
The 2022-2023 school year starts today. Dr. Cheryl Logan, Superintendent of Omaha Public Schools sat down in the 91.5 KIOS-FM studios at 33rd and Burt to chat with Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” about the hopes, expectations, obstacles, and goals for this school year.

The audio above is the full length conversation, with some rather candid answers from Dr. Logan about the realities of running a school district in today’s climate.

