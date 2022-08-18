New Original Musical Has 2 Free Staged Readings At UNO, Creators Justin & Dani Discuss on KIOS-FM

“Heaven Come Home,” a new musical written by award-winning songwriters Justin Payne, Dani Cleveland and Julie Baker, will be presented as a staged reading at the University of Nebraska Omaha. This reading will be presented in the Weber Fine Arts Building located on the UNO Campus on Saturday, August 20 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The 11 a.m. reading will feature musical theatre students from the University of Nebraska Omaha musical theatre program, while the 2 p.m. reading will feature professional actors from the Omaha area.

Justin and Dani were kind enough to spend a little time with Mike Hogan from “Live & Local” to talk about the genesis of this musical, the creative and building process, as well as what comes next for “Heaven Come Home!”

More information can be found at https://www.instagram.com/heavencomehome/