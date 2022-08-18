© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

New Original Musical Has 2 Free Staged Readings At UNO, Creators Justin & Dani Discuss on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
“Heaven Come Home,” a new musical written by award-winning songwriters Justin Payne, Dani Cleveland and Julie Baker, will be presented as a staged reading at the University of Nebraska Omaha. This reading will be presented in the Weber Fine Arts Building located on the UNO Campus on Saturday, August 20 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The 11 a.m. reading will feature musical theatre students from the University of Nebraska Omaha musical theatre program, while the 2 p.m. reading will feature professional actors from the Omaha area.

Justin and Dani were kind enough to spend a little time with Mike Hogan from “Live & Local” to talk about the genesis of this musical, the creative and building process, as well as what comes next for “Heaven Come Home!”

More information can be found at https://www.instagram.com/heavencomehome/

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
