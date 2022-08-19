© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

10th Annual Opera Outdoors is Tonight! Sean Kelly Chats About Program & Kid Friendly Fun on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
Opera Omaha-1.JPG
-
/

10th Annual Opera Outdoors is Tonight! Sean Kelly Chats About Program, Kid Friendly Activities and Fun For Whole Family

Opera Omaha kicks off its 2022/23 season with the 10th annual Opera Outdoors on Friday, August 19th at 7:00 pm in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. Opera Outdoors is a FREE, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring a sampling of opera’s greatest hits. The concert is open to the public; no tickets are necessary, and this year’s event will be hosted in English and Spanish.

Sean Kelly, Head of Music and Chorus Director at Opera Omaha, spoke with Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” the other day and talked about that in addition to spectacular singing, the evening will include pre-concert activities in the popular FREE Kid’s Zone, featuring balloon animals, arts and crafts station and lawn games for all ages.

More information can be found at www.operaomaha.org

Opera Omaha-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/
Opera Omaha-3.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral Newsopera outdoorsopera omahaopera
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan