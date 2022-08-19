10th Annual Opera Outdoors is Tonight! Sean Kelly Chats About Program & Kid Friendly Fun on KIOS-FM

10th Annual Opera Outdoors is Tonight! Sean Kelly Chats About Program, Kid Friendly Activities and Fun For Whole Family

Opera Omaha kicks off its 2022/23 season with the 10th annual Opera Outdoors on Friday, August 19th at 7:00 pm in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. Opera Outdoors is a FREE, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring a sampling of opera’s greatest hits. The concert is open to the public; no tickets are necessary, and this year’s event will be hosted in English and Spanish.

Sean Kelly, Head of Music and Chorus Director at Opera Omaha, spoke with Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” the other day and talked about that in addition to spectacular singing, the evening will include pre-concert activities in the popular FREE Kid’s Zone, featuring balloon animals, arts and crafts station and lawn games for all ages.

More information can be found at www.operaomaha.org

MPH-JAH /