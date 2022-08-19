Jarron Taylor's Live at Miller Park’s Free Concert, Happy to Return Home – He Tells All on KIOS-FM

Jarron Taylor and Cross Bearing Nation are live at Miller Park this Saturday, August 20th. There’s a Preshow at 6:30 PM and the Show starts at 7:30 PM…And it is all FREE!

Jarron Taylor and Cross Bearing Nation brings powerful gospel and soul music with Nebraska native Jarron Taylor. Now in its thirteenth year, the group has been heard all over the nation performing some of the best and original works of gospel music.

Jarron spent a little time with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local.” During this chat, we find out that indeed Jarron is local and looking forward to performing live for his hometown!

More information can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park.