© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Jarron Taylor's Live at Miller Park’s Free Concert, Happy to Return Home – He Tells All on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
Jarron Taylor-1.JPG
-
/

Jarron Taylor and Cross Bearing Nation are live at Miller Park this Saturday, August 20th. There’s a Preshow at 6:30 PM and the Show starts at 7:30 PM…And it is all FREE!

Jarron Taylor and Cross Bearing Nation brings powerful gospel and soul music with Nebraska native Jarron Taylor. Now in its thirteenth year, the group has been heard all over the nation performing some of the best and original works of gospel music.

Jarron spent a little time with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local.” During this chat, we find out that indeed Jarron is local and looking forward to performing live for his hometown!

More information can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park.

Jarron Taylor-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral News
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan