A Rare Opportunity to Enjoy Live Indian Classical Music on 8/27/22, Chitrita Roy Explains on KIOS-FM

On Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m. there is a concert at the Strauss Performing Arts Center - Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall on the UNO campus. Two world class musicians take the stage for a night of Indian Classical music.

Chitrita Roy is the sponsor behind this musical treat. She chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about why she started the Krishnadeep Concert Music Series, the newly invented instrument that will be featured by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and how this is a great chance to hear Grammy nominated Pandit Subhen Chatterje. More information on this concert can be found at https://tockify.com/uno.music/detail/621/1661646600000