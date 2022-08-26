© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

A Rare Opportunity to Enjoy Live Indian Classical Music on 8/27/22, Chitrita Roy Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
Krishnadeep Concert Series.jpg

On Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m. there is a concert at the Strauss Performing Arts Center - Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall on the UNO campus. Two world class musicians take the stage for a night of Indian Classical music.

Chitrita Roy is the sponsor behind this musical treat. She chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about why she started the Krishnadeep Concert Music Series, the newly invented instrument that will be featured by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and how this is a great chance to hear Grammy nominated Pandit Subhen Chatterje. More information on this concert can be found at https://tockify.com/uno.music/detail/621/1661646600000

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsUNOmahauno
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan