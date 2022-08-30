© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Outlook Enrichment's Pottery Lessons to Folks With Vision Loss, Cathy Witt Explains How on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Picture of Catherine Witt
-
/

With support and grant funding from the Nebraska Arts Council, Outlook Enrichment invited artist Catherine Witt to instruct the three-part pottery series. Catherine, who also has vision loss, helped participants construct their own hand-made piece by working with a pottery wheel and painting then sealing their creative works of art.

Catherine spent a little time talking with Mike Hogan about the program and the joy of making pottery. She also gave some insight which should encourage beginners!

For more information on Catherine Witt https://www.artscouncil.nebraska.gov/artist/catherine-witt/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localNewsKIOS NewsGeneral NewsOutlook Enrichment
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan