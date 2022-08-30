Outlook Enrichment's Pottery Lessons to Folks With Vision Loss, Cathy Witt Explains How on KIOS-FM

With support and grant funding from the Nebraska Arts Council, Outlook Enrichment invited artist Catherine Witt to instruct the three-part pottery series. Catherine, who also has vision loss, helped participants construct their own hand-made piece by working with a pottery wheel and painting then sealing their creative works of art.

Catherine spent a little time talking with Mike Hogan about the program and the joy of making pottery. She also gave some insight which should encourage beginners!

For more information on Catherine Witt https://www.artscouncil.nebraska.gov/artist/catherine-witt/