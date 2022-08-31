Tri-Faith Initiative Hosts “United We Walk” on 9/11, Wendy Goldberg Talks on How the Event Can Heal

Tri-Faith Initiative cultivates inclusive environments to advance interfaith relationships and understanding. The Tri-Faith Commons is located at 132nd and Pacific Streets in Omaha, Nebraska, and currently houses Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church, American Muslim Institute, and the Tri-Faith Center.

Wendy Goldberg is the Executive Director of Tri-Faith Initiative. She recently spoke on the “Live & Local” program with Mike Hogan about Tri-Faith’s United We Walk. This is a walk for a more inclusive Omaha. In this spirit of unity, Tri-Faith is hosting this new event and is inviting all communities to come together and share in our common humanity.

The inaugural United We Walk (UWW) will be held on Sunday, September 11 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Tri-Faith Commons (13136 Faith Plaza, Omaha, NE 68144). Wendy talks about how following the walk, Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church, the American Muslim Institute, and The Tri-Faith Center will host open houses with opportunities to learn about Tri-Faith’s mission and each faith.

A pop-up experience from the Kiewit Luminarium and an outdoor stage will present family-friendly entertainment and music, and attendees are invited to stroll the boardwalk on Abraham’s Bridge that connects buildings on the Tri-Faith Commons and contribute to a community-based art activity. Local food trucks will also be on hand to add to the festive atmosphere

For more information, visit www.TriFaith.org.