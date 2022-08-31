© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Tri-Faith Initiative Hosts “United We Walk” on 9/11, Wendy Goldberg Talks on How the Event Can Heal

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 31, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT
Tri-Faith-1.JPG
-
/

Tri-Faith Initiative cultivates inclusive environments to advance interfaith relationships and understanding. The Tri-Faith Commons is located at 132nd and Pacific Streets in Omaha, Nebraska, and currently houses Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church, American Muslim Institute, and the Tri-Faith Center.

Wendy Goldberg is the Executive Director of Tri-Faith Initiative. She recently spoke on the “Live & Local” program with Mike Hogan about Tri-Faith’s United We Walk. This is a walk for a more inclusive Omaha. In this spirit of unity, Tri-Faith is hosting this new event and is inviting all communities to come together and share in our common humanity.

The inaugural United We Walk (UWW) will be held on Sunday, September 11 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Tri-Faith Commons (13136 Faith Plaza, Omaha, NE 68144). Wendy talks about how following the walk, Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church, the American Muslim Institute, and The Tri-Faith Center will host open houses with opportunities to learn about Tri-Faith’s mission and each faith.

A pop-up experience from the Kiewit Luminarium and an outdoor stage will present family-friendly entertainment and music, and attendees are invited to stroll the boardwalk on Abraham’s Bridge that connects buildings on the Tri-Faith Commons and contribute to a community-based art activity. Local food trucks will also be on hand to add to the festive atmosphere

For more information, visit www.TriFaith.org.

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral Newstri-faith
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan