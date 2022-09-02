© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Blues, Booze & BBQ For All Benefits Those With Vision Loss-Paulette Monthei Explains How on KIOS-FM

Mike Hogan
Published September 2, 2022
Outlook Enrichment’s mission is to create opportunities for people living with vision loss to achieve personal and professional growth in an inclusive community. In order to achieve those goals, they raise funds. Outlook’s Enrichment’s largest fundraiser of the year — Vision Beyond Sight — moves outdoors for the first time ever for a night of “Blues, Booze & BBQ For The Blind” on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the SumTur Amphitheater. The event’s proceeds will support Outlook Enrichment’s programs, which empower people living with vision loss with the skills and tools to achieve their goals.

Paulette Monthei, Executive Director of Outlook Enrichment, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the great work Outlook Enrichment does and to invite everyone to this wonderful family friendly event.

More information can be found at http://www.outlooken.org/.

