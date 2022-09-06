© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Bike Walk NE.’s Goldenride Runs 09/23 – 09/25, Julie Harris Explains How & Why to Get Involved

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
Bike Walk Nebraska works tirelessly to influence policy makers to ensure that biking and walking — whether for transportation or recreation — works for all Nebraskans. That’s why part of the proceeds of Goldenride goes back to helping BWN’s mission.

Julie Harris, Executive Director of Bike Walk Nebraska joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how BWN helps communities across the state promote areas where biking and walking can thrive. She also talked about the upcoming Goldenride on September 23rd through the 25th.

This two-day bicycle event is born out of a growing demand for outdoor recreation during this pandemic and the recent boom in cycling.

More information about this organization and the family friendly event can be found at Bike Walk Nebraska.

