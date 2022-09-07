© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

4th Annual Chalk Art Festival This Weekend at Midtown Crossing-Free to the Public Fun For The Family

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
Omaha’s fourth annual Chalk Art Festival returns to Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing, September 10 & 11. Over the course of one weekend, talented local artists transform stretches of Farnam Street sidewalks into pastel chalk masterpieces.

Marketing Communications Coordinator Amanda Lustgraaf and Kelly Bast from Emspace + Lovgren spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan about this family friendly event which is free and open to the public.

More information can be found at https://midtowncrossing.com/event/chalk-art-festival/2022-09-10/.

