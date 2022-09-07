© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Autism Action Partnership Provides Hope & Next Steps For Families Dealing With Autism, CEO Tells How

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
With the mission of “Helping improve quality of life of persons on the autism spectrum. Because we all should be supported, be included, and have the opportunity to prosper,” Autism Action Partnership has numerous programs and resources to help families deal with their specific needs.

President and CEO of Autism Action Partnership, Justin Dougherty, joined Mike Hogan for a two-part interview to announce and explain the logistics behind a brand new program they have unveiled this year.

The Prosper Academy is a two-year, post-secondary educational program designed to promote independent living, self-sufficiency, and social skills for young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). In this interview, Justin is able to offer hope to families who are ready to take that next step as well as discuss the expectations of the program as it grows and thrives.

More information can be found at https://autismaction.org/prosperity/academy.

