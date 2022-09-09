© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

El Grito Celebrations Start 09/12 at BU, Socorro Carerra Explains & Invites All To Additional Event!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
Bellevue University-1.JPG
-
/

Bellevue University will help celebrate Mexican independence with a special El Grito musical performance of the Golden Music Orchestra from Durango, Mexico on Sept. 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The free event is open to the public. It will be held on the University’s main campus in the Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1040 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, Nebraska 68005. Attendees can enjoy a photographic display and light appetizers from 11 a.m. to noon. The orchestra will perform in the Criss Auditorium from noon to 1 p.m.

Socorro Carerra, Global Relationship Specialist at the University (she also works at the Mexican consulate!) joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the significance of El Grito and to extend a very special invitation to all listeners for later in the week.

More information on the event can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/bellevue-university-el-grito-celebration-set-for-september-12/.

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral Newsbellevue university
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan