El Grito Celebrations Start 09/12 at BU, Socorro Carerra Explains & Invites All To Additional Event!

Bellevue University will help celebrate Mexican independence with a special El Grito musical performance of the Golden Music Orchestra from Durango, Mexico on Sept. 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The free event is open to the public. It will be held on the University’s main campus in the Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1040 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, Nebraska 68005. Attendees can enjoy a photographic display and light appetizers from 11 a.m. to noon. The orchestra will perform in the Criss Auditorium from noon to 1 p.m.

Socorro Carerra, Global Relationship Specialist at the University (she also works at the Mexican consulate!) joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the significance of El Grito and to extend a very special invitation to all listeners for later in the week.

More information on the event can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/bellevue-university-el-grito-celebration-set-for-september-12/.