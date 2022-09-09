© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

School of Rock’s in Session At OCP, Stephen Santa Talks Talented Kid Cast, Huge Production & More

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
A middle-aged wannabe rock star lands a new gig as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, where he transforms a group of straight-A students into a face-melting rock band. Based on the hit movie starring Jack Black, School of Rock features a cast of young rock stars who act, sing, and perform all of the show’s rock instrumentals live on stage.

Omaha Community Playhouse’s Artistic Director, Stephen Santa, chatted with Mike Hogan about how huge this production is, the incredibly talented kids he has the pleasure to work with, the legends who added so much to the original movie concept, and the fun that everyone is having!

Show opens on 09/16/22 and runs for a month. More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/school-of-rock/.

