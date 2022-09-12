Maya Dunietz Returns To Bemis Center To Close “Root of Two” and Rachel Adams Invites You To Be There

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs.

Maya Dunietz is a composer, performer, and sound artist. She investigates the interconnections between music, visual art, performance, technological research, and philosophy. She opened her exhibition called: “Maya Dunietz: Root of Two” in April. This is the last week for that show, as it closes on September 18th.

Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts spent some time with Mike Hogan talking about the changes that have evolved in the exhibition as the months of sound vibrations have caused the tones of the pianos involved to change. She also invited everyone to join Maya in her return to Omaha for the “Root of Two Closing Reception,” on Saturday, September 17th at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th Street, Omaha, NE 68102. For more information about the event or if you wish to RSVP go to https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/root-of-two-closing-reception.

If you would like to hear the original two-part “Live & Local” interview with Maya Dunietz, you can follow this link: https://www.kios.org/live-and-local/2022-05-09/pianist-artist-maya-dunietz-talks-about-new-exhibit-at-bemis-center-in-kios-fm-two-part-interview

In this two-part interview with Mike Hogan, Maya explains what the exhibit means and how it not only impacts but also interacts with each person who comes to the Bemis Center to experience it. Sound, vision, and size of crowd per visit all have an impact on how this art will be consumed.