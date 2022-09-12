OPSProud Week Begins Today, “Live & Local” To Chat With Many Staffers-Lisa Utterback Starts The Fun

#OPSProud Week Begins Today, “Live & Local” Chats With Many Staffers-Lisa Utterback Starts The Fun

The annual #OPSProud Week celebration kicks off today. So “Live & Local” is spending the entire week speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids.

Lisa Utterback, Chief Student and Community Services Officer, starts the festivities by joining Mike Hogan for a chat about the important partnership between students, parents, teachers, and administrators that creates an environment conducive to learning and life success.

This week will be a time of celebration, open houses, and a chance for everyone affiliated with Omaha Public Schools to show how proud they are.

More information on people making a difference can be found at www.ops.org/districtnews.