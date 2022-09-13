OPSProud-Day 2-Bryan High’s Principal And A Returning Alumni Make a Difference To Kids Every Day!

It’s Day 2 of the annual #OPSProud Week celebration. All this week, “Live & Local” is speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids.

Rony Ortega is the Principal at Bryan Senior High. He joined Bryan High alumni/teacher Bryttney Gullie in a discussion with Mike Hogan about the strong ties this school has with the community and with the students, both while they are attending and after they have graduated.

This week will be a time of celebration, open houses, and a chance for everyone affiliated with Omaha Public Schools to show how proud they are.

More information on people making a difference can be found at www.ops.org/districtnews.