© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

#OPSProud-Day 2-Bryan High’s Principal And A Returning Alumni Make a Difference To Kids Every Day!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 13, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
OPSProud-1.JPG
-
/

It’s Day 2 of the annual #OPSProud Week celebration. All this week, “Live & Local” is speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids.

Rony Ortega is the Principal at Bryan Senior High. He joined Bryan High alumni/teacher Bryttney Gullie in a discussion with Mike Hogan about the strong ties this school has with the community and with the students, both while they are attending and after they have graduated.

This week will be a time of celebration, open houses, and a chance for everyone affiliated with Omaha Public Schools to show how proud they are.

More information on people making a difference can be found at www.ops.org/districtnews.

Dr Rony Ortega-Principal Bryan High School.JPG
-
/
Dr. Rony Ortega - Principal Bryan High School

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewsOPSOmaha Public Schools
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan