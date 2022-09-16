Last Day of #OPSProud Week-Nebraska Teacher of The Year, Lee Perez, Chats With Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM

All this week, “Live & Local” has been speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids. Today’s final installment is with none other than the Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Lee Perez!

Lee chatted with Mike Hogan about his journey to this award, what it means to him that his students keep in touch over the years, and some advice he shares with all his returning students.

You can see a presentation of the award and a tribute to Lee at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNQzcS6SitA