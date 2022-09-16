© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Last Day of #OPSProud Week-Nebraska Teacher of The Year, Lee Perez, Chats With Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
OPS-Lee Perez-1.JPG
-
/
2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Award

All this week, “Live & Local” has been speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids. Today’s final installment is with none other than the Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Lee Perez!

Lee chatted with Mike Hogan about his journey to this award, what it means to him that his students keep in touch over the years, and some advice he shares with all his returning students.

You can see a presentation of the award and a tribute to Lee at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNQzcS6SitA

OPS-Lee Perez-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewsOPSteacher of the yearOmaha Public Schools
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan