Emily Cox Talks Porchfest - Gifford Park Neighborhood To Come Alive With Music, Dance, & Family Fun!

Porchfest Is Back In Full Force, Oct. 2, Gifford Park Neighborhood Comes Alive With Music, Food, and Family Fun! Emily Cox Explains on KIOS-FM

Porchfest OMA is back in full force for the first time in a couple of years. This free community music festival is held annually in the Gifford Park neighborhood (33rd and California) of Omaha, Nebraska. The 6th Annual is October 2, 2022. Festivities start at 12:00 noon.

Emily Cox, Creator and Producer of Porchfest OMA explains to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” that the idea of Porchfest is to bring the community together through a neighborhood music, dance, and art festival held on front porches. There are more than 70 performers and exhibitors. This is the largest Porchfest OMA on record!

More information can be found at www.PorchfestOMA.com.