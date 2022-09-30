KANEKO’s Soirée on 10/7, Stephan Grot Chats on MONUMENTAL, Food, Music, and A Night to Remember!

KANEKO’s mission reads, “Our purpose is exploring the creative process — how a new idea is born into the arts, sciences, and philosophy. There is no restriction for creative activity. Imagination has complete freedom. Supporting and promoting freedom in creativity is our mission.”

KANEKO is powered by community support, and there are diverse ways to get involved. From attending an exhibition, program, or workshop to volunteering your time, becoming a member, and providing program support, KANEKO needs you!

Executive Director Stephan Grot joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss one very fun way to support KANEKO… Soirée!!

Friday, October 7th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. you can enjoy gourmet food, drink, music, dancing, and art…Lots of magnificent art at Soirée. Like all KANEKO programs, Soirée offers a great atmosphere, a fresh exhibition, and a chance to discover a new and exciting way to look at things. For this year’s Soirée, KANEKO is honored to present Richard Hunt: MONUMENTAL, an original exhibition guest curated for KANEKO by Dr. Marin R. Sullivan. The timing coincides with the celebration of Hunt’s work in the city of Omaha, which began in July 2022, when one of his large-scale sculptures was installed downtown as part of The Riverfront Revitalization Project and the Gene Leahy Mall. Also featuring exhibits by Chicago artist Faheem Majeed, and Omaha artists Sarah Rowe and Charles Kay Jr.

For more information or for tickets you can go to https://thekaneko.org/