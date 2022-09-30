© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Resonance 10th Season Starts With Mozart’s "Requiem," Director Barron Breland Discusses Why on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
Résonance, Omaha’s premier vocal ensemble, begins its highly anticipated tenth anniversary season with Mozart’s Requiem.  The unforgettable masterpiece will be performed with orchestra of professional instrumentalists, in collaboration with the Omaha Conservatory of Music.

Résonance Music Director Barron Breland chatted with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan about this iconic music which will be performed on Thursday, October 6, 2022, 7:30 pm at Countryside Community Church on the Tri-Faith Campus, 13130 Faith Plz., Omaha.

More information is available at https://www.resonancevoices.org/events.html#/

