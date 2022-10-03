Give A Kid A Bike, You Have Given Them A Dream! Kevin Thompson Talks Free Bikes 4 Kidz On KIOS-FM

There’s a brand-new nonprofit that collects bikes, cleans and repairs them, and gives them out for free to kids. It’s aptly named “Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha”

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha is a non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes, Free Bikes 4 Kidz organizes thousands of volunteers to clean and refurbish them, and then they give them away to kids in need.

The first bike drop-off day is on Saturday, October 8. Omaha metro residents can drop off any bike, in any condition, at any Baxter Auto dealership around town from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. It’s just that simple. Drop off a bike, and you have given a dream to a child.

Kevin Thompson is the Board President of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha, and he spent some time with Mike Hogan discussing how this charity was formed in Omaha, the impact that it will be able to have on kids in the area, how this is basically recycling bikes (Did you know that every year 25 million bikes are sold in the US. One-third of those bikes are 20” wheel-size, or smaller. Since kids grow like weeds, over 8 million bikes are virtually outgrown each year. Endless supply. Sustainability) and how you can donate any and all old bikes you may have collecting dust in the basement or garage.

For more information you can go to https://fb4komaha.org/.