Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Can’t Travel The World? Bellevue U Brings The World To You, Julie Verebely Explains on KIOS-91.5 FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 4, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT
1022-globalfestival-poster.jpg

Bellevue University educates students from more than 20 different countries around the world. Some study and earn degrees online, and others learn on the University’s main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska. All of them, as well as the general public, are invited to celebrate the Global Festival!

Saturday, October 8th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. there will be live music, food and performances from countries around the world. Julie Verebely, Directory of Global Partnership at Bellevue University chatted with Mike Hogan about this event at the Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1040 Bruin Blvd. Bellevue, Nebraska 68005. Among other things discussed during the conversation, Julie mentioned that attendees will also able to enjoy free global cuisine items from these local restaurants.

More information can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/bellevue-university-to-host-global-festival-to-bring-the-world-back-together/

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
