Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Singer/Songwriter Judah Haley Chats On KIOS-FM’s “The Omaha Sound” About New EP, Video, & More

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
On September 24th artist Judah Haley released his first EP and performed his debut concert. Both were hits. This 17 year old singer/songwriter/musician has quickly caught the attention of some in the music industry, including Weezer’s Jason Cropper. If Judah’s talent is any indication, the rest of the music business should stand up and take note.

Before the epic night of rock and a video debut that met with rave reviews, Judah’s first two singles were debuted on the KIOS-FM show “The Omaha Sound.” Host Adam Ortega not only featured the songs “Blackwell” and “1-2-3” but he also had Judah interviewed on TOS…By “Live & Local” host Mike Hogan. In the interview Judah discusses how he met Jason Cropper, the inspiration behind his first two singles, and why the heck Mike Hogan got to interview Judah Haley!

Since that debut, Judah is starting to tour, his first shows were in San Diego, California this past weekend. His video is also going viral, with over 140,000 views in the first 12 days it was released. There is a lot more to come from Judah Haley!

A link to the newly released video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izLo9M7nPxE

More information on Judah Haley can be found at https://judahhaleymusic.com/.

