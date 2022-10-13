Jo Giles of The Women’s Fund of Omaha Talks About The Mission, Fundraiser Speaker Anita Hill, & More

The Women’s Fund of Omaha addresses gender-based inequities in our community through collaboration that identifies, researches, and creates solutions to advance, educate, and fund lasting impact.

Executive Director of The Women’s Fund of Omaha, Jo Giles spoke on the “Live & Local” show recently about how they are the only foundation that provides grants exclusively to programs addressing gender-based inequities, and they are the leading organization researching issues impacting anyone who experiences gender-based oppression. Jo explained how their research looks at intersectional issues, including:



Economic conditions

Access to sexual health education and health services

Sex Trafficking in Nebraska

Domestic Violence

Status of Women’s Leadership

All that research and grant giving requires dollars. They are having their annual Lead the Change, event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Omaha. The event is scheduled for October 20 at CHI Health Center Arena. Equality and civil rights advocate Anita Hill will speak as this year’s featured speaker at Lead the Change.

More information and tickets can be found at https://www.omahawomensfund.org/.